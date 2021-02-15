Skip to site footer
Club News

FREE shorts with every junior replica shirt purchase!

Our half term deal gives fans massive savings!

6 Hours ago

The start of another week means another deal at the Roverstore!

The offer is simple - from now until the close of play on Friday 19th February, you get a free pair of shorts on every Rovers junior replica shirt.

Slashed prices mean you're already saving £8 on a junior shirt, but the offer on the shorts also secures a £17 reduction!

Both items must be added to the basket and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Supporters should note that the offer valid at the time of purchase on junior shirts only.

To purchase your shirt and shorts deal, please click here.


