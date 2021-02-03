Gaffer: Harry's a player who will only get better

Tony Mowbray admits he's thrilled that Rovers have managed to land the much-coveted Harry Pickering.

The left back, who featured in both Emirates FA Cup games against Rovers with Crewe Alexandra in 2017-18, has arrived at Ewood Park from the Railwaymen for an undisclosed fee.

Highly-rated and with his best years ahead of him, part of the deal means the flying full back will see out the remainder of the campaign back at Gresty Road.

However, the boss is delighted to finally land Pickering, who's been a long-term target for Rovers.

“Harry’s a player who we’ve been watching for quite a while," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“The reports we’ve got on him and the live views from senior staff are really positive.

“He’s a really talented young guy, a leader of the team he plays for at Crewe Alexandra.

“His assists, his forward passes, his deliveries into the box and his ability to play the position is very good.

“We’re delighted he’s agreed to join us.

“We like Harry as a football player and we think he’ll fit into what we’re trying to do moving forward.

“We feel as if we’ve made a very good signing of a player who will only get better and become a big asset for our football club."

With Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell currently fighting it out at left back, the return to Crewe was the best option for all parties.

The Alex sit outside the top six in the Sky Bet League One table on goal difference and the remainder of the season will see Pickering continue his development with David Artell's side.

“It was a difficult deal because they’ve already lost their right back (Perry Ng to Cardiff) and didn’t want to lose their left back," the boss explained.

“So we’ve loaned him back to Crewe for the rest of the season, and that’s fine because we have Barry and Amari’i.

“Barry’s a loan player from a Premier League side on a Premier League salary and we’ll wait and see how that develops moving forward.

“It was a position to strengthen moving forward.

“Harry’s a young boy, so if we agree some sort of deal for Barry Douglas then there will be competition there.

“Every club needs competition in all areas rather than relying on one player."