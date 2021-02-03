Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gaffer: Harry's a player who will only get better

“He’s a really talented young guy, a leader of the team he plays for at Crewe Alexandra"

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray admits he's thrilled that Rovers have managed to land the much-coveted Harry Pickering.

The left back, who featured in both Emirates FA Cup games against Rovers with Crewe Alexandra in 2017-18, has arrived at Ewood Park from the Railwaymen for an undisclosed fee.

Highly-rated and with his best years ahead of him, part of the deal means the flying full back will see out the remainder of the campaign back at Gresty Road.

However, the boss is delighted to finally land Pickering, who's been a long-term target for Rovers.

“Harry’s a player who we’ve been watching for quite a while," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“The reports we’ve got on him and the live views from senior staff are really positive.

“He’s a really talented young guy, a leader of the team he plays for at Crewe Alexandra.

“His assists, his forward passes, his deliveries into the box and his ability to play the position is very good.

“We’re delighted he’s agreed to join us.

“We like Harry as a football player and we think he’ll fit into what we’re trying to do moving forward.

“We feel as if we’ve made a very good signing of a player who will only get better and become a big asset for our football club."

With Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell currently fighting it out at left back, the return to Crewe was the best option for all parties.

The Alex sit outside the top six in the Sky Bet League One table on goal difference and the remainder of the season will see Pickering continue his development with David Artell's side.

“It was a difficult deal because they’ve already lost their right back (Perry Ng to Cardiff) and didn’t want to lose their left back," the boss explained.

“So we’ve loaned him back to Crewe for the rest of the season, and that’s fine because we have Barry and Amari’i.

“Barry’s a loan player from a Premier League side on a Premier League salary and we’ll wait and see how that develops moving forward.

“It was a position to strengthen moving forward.

“Harry’s a young boy, so if we agree some sort of deal for Barry Douglas then there will be competition there.

“Every club needs competition in all areas rather than relying on one player."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Lapses in concentration let us down

29 December 2020

Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

Opportunity knocks...

7 January 2021

With chances at a premium so far this season for one or two members of the Rovers squad, Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

It won't be easy for us

30 January 2021

Tony Mowbray admits this afternoon's encounter at home to Luton Town won't be a walk in the park for his Rovers side.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer rues incorrect offside call

17 January 2021

Tony Mowbray believes a wrong decision cost Rovers an extra two points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Taylor's a winner, says the boss

Just now

Tony Mowbray believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis has all the attributes needed to be a top defender, and he's hopeful that the teenager can hone his craft during his spell at Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Pickering so pleased to put pen-to-paper

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Rapid SMART testing remains available at Ewood

6 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.

Read full article

View more