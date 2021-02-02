Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

FREE shirt printing at the Roverstore!

Purchase a 2020-21 Rovers home or away shirt and get a FREE name and number

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters have until midnight on Saturday 6th February to take advantage of a deal that will save you £12!

The transfer deadline's been and gone, the squad is set and we know every number that each player has.

Following his arrival on deadline day, Taylor Harwood-Bellis will wear number 22 during his stay at Ewood Park.

Do you or a Rovers-mad loved one have a favourite player? If so, you can get FREE name and number printing when purchasing a home or away shirt from the Roverstore!

Please note this offer is only available on home adult and/or junior shirts at the time of purchase. There are no codes needed to enter, with the discount applied at the checkout.

 

Fans are reminded that the Roverstore is currently closed, with purchases only available online.

FREE click and collect service is available between the hours of 9am-5pm.

To purchase, head to the Roverstore online by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products!

26 January 2021

There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and another one remains ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

New year, new calendar!

6 January 2021

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore closed until further notice

30 December 2020

Following the news that Lancashire has escalated to tier four status, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore open today!

28 December 2020

The Roverstore is open for business this week for fans to take advantage of the post-Christmas sale!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Pickering's Premier ambition

Just now

Harry Pickering believes the move to Rovers will give him the best chance of achieving his Premier League dream.

Read full article

Club News

Magloire makes Motherwell move

1 Hour ago

Tyler Magloire has joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

2 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5,448 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 19 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Taylor's career in pictures

2 Hours ago

Read full article

View more