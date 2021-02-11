Fenton extends Rovers stay!

Vice-captain Natasha Fenton has signed a contract extension to remain a Rovers Ladies player until at least June 2022.

One of five players to sign their first professional contracts with the Club in the summer of 2020, the 22-year-old will now extend her time at Rovers until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

A graduate of Rovers’ Tier One Regional Talent Club, Fenton joined at the age of 13 and is now into her sixth season with the first team.

She won Rovers’ Young Player of the Year in 2015-16 and was part of the first-team squad that won three consecutive league titles between 2017 and 2019.

The midfielder was the only player to start all 18 of Rovers’ games in 2019-20 and also won the Players' Player of the Year award in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The former England Under-17s international reached the milestone of 150 Rovers games in October 2020 and was named the Club’s new vice-captain in November 2020.

She is Rovers’ longest serving current player with 160 appearances to her name.

Fenton commented: “I’m really pleased to extend my contract with Rovers and I’m excited to be a part of the plan that we’ve got going forward.

“We’re looking to improve and hopefully establish ourselves and grow as a Club. I’m looking forward to being on that journey and developing as a player.

“I’ll continue to work hard as I feel like that’s something I’ve done throughout the season and I want to carry on doing.

“Hopefully we can finish strong this year, take that into next season and then look forward to the future.”

Manager Gemma Donnelly told rovers.co.uk: “Tash is a product of our RTC and she’s had to fight really hard to work her way into the first team.

“It took her a number of seasons before she really cemented down her position a couple of seasons ago and now she’s a key figure in our starting 11.

“We’ve been able to extend Natasha’s contract and it takes her to the summer of 2022. She offers experience, even at a young age and she’s Rovers through and through.”