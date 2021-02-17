Skip to site footer
"Exciting" Dolan deserves his deal

Tony Mowbray says the long-term deal for Tyrhys Dolan is reward for the winger's superb impact since joining Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray knows the best is yet to come from Tyrhys Dolan, but he's thrilled that the youngster will realise his potential at Rovers after tying the winger down to a long-term contract.

Dolan's impressed everyone since making the summer move following his departure from Preston North End.

He's featured heavily in Mowbray's first team since switching to Ewood Park and has already shown encouraging progress.

And whilst Dolan's not the finished article, Mowbray sees plenty of room for growth from the 19-year-old, who will remain a Rover until at least 2024.

“He’s exciting to watch and can link with players well, but he has to still develop as a footballer," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing the youngster's impact.

“He has lots to learn still but he’s doing very well and having an impact.

“There are other times where he does over-exaggerate what he can do with the step-overs and sometimes the simple things are what is needed.

“But that’s all part of his development plan, his learning.

“He’ll grow as a footballer but he has that love of the game and that’s a huge asset for him to have.

“He’ll play with his head up and pick the right pass as he gets older and we’re all really looking forward to working with Tyrhys.

“It’s important for him to never lose that enthusiasm he has," Mowbray added.

“He’s brought competition to the group, he’s increased the level of the players around him.

“Tyrhys brings a lot to training every day and we want to keep encouraging him and giving him game time.

“I like the values he brings to training and the respect levels he has for the staff and the senior players.

“He’s a fantastic example to all the young players, he’s a very level-headed young man, very grounded.


