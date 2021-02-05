Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Enjoy Breakfast with Benno!

We have an exclusive competition for Season Pass Holders!

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Five lucky Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett later this month!

The exclusive competition, which closes at 12pm on Friday 12th February, offers Season Pass Holders the chance to quiz the skipper on anything and everything.

Season Pass Holders can enter via the official Rovers app on Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

The call with Benno will be in the week commencing Monday 15th February and fans should note that you need to have access to an internet connection and Zoom to participate.

Winners will be contacted on Friday 12th February.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Squad goals

17 November 2020

Elliott Bennett believes a recovered and recharged Rovers will be fully prepared and ready for the next chunk of fixtures, which begins this weekend at Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Gallagher a doubt ahead of trip to Teesside

22 January 2021

Tony Mowbray says Sam Gallagher is touch-and-go to feature against Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

"It feels like we’re all together and pulling in the same direction"

29 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: Geography

3 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: All smiles ahead of flying south

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Douglas eyes momentum

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Plenty of options for QPR trip

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers will take a strong squad to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for this weekend's clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Defending as one

22 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski says the whole team deserves a pat on the back following back-to-back clean sheets in the wins over Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

Read full article

View more