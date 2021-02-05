Enjoy Breakfast with Benno!

Five lucky Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett later this month!

The exclusive competition, which closes at 12pm on Friday 12th February, offers Season Pass Holders the chance to quiz the skipper on anything and everything.

Season Pass Holders can enter via the official Rovers app on Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

The call with Benno will be in the week commencing Monday 15th February and fans should note that you need to have access to an internet connection and Zoom to participate.

Winners will be contacted on Friday 12th February.