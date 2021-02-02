EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5,448 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 19 positive cases returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing progamme is now in place for all 72 clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 25th to Sunday 31th January.

65 EFL clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.



Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.