Doyle pens first Rovers deal!

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce that Emma Doyle has signed her first contract with the Club.

The central midfielder puts pen to paper on an 18-month deal which will keep her at Rovers until at least June 2022.

Signing from Everton in the summer of 2020, Doyle has made 16 appearances for Gemma Donnelly’s side so far this season, including 14 starts, and registered three assists in all competitions.

Doyle previously rose through the ranks at Everton, joining at the age of 12 and graduating from the Toffees’ Regional Talent Club.

She then moved into the Academy setup and also made her first-team debut with the Merseyside outfit during the 2017-18 season.

The 21-year-old has struck up a partnership with Natasha Fenton in the middle of the park and the pair have been near ever-presents for Rovers in the FA Women’s Championship this term.

Doyle said upon signing: “Obviously I’m delighted to sign my first contract here at Rovers. I’m just grateful to the Club and to Gemma for having the faith in me and giving me the opportunity.

“I think this is the right Club for me and I’m just excited to be continuing my development here.

“I’m still learning in this league and I’m still got things to add to my game and this Club will only help me do that, so to have that security is really good.”

Manager Gemma Donnelly commented: “It’s amazing news and she’s been fully deserving of it. Emma has been a consistent starter throughout the season.

“I brought her in as a strong midfielder from Everton at the end of last season. She’d played development football and was outstanding within her Development Team.

“She wanted to challenge herself in first team football and I think she’s done that and is worthy of a contract.

“It’s credit to her for earning one of those hard-fought contracts.”