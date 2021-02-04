Skip to site footer
Douglas: I'm here to win

“I was never downhearted regarding my own performances, I felt I was contributing to the team"

Just now

If there's one man who's stood out in Rovers' upturn in fortunes in 2021, many could argue that Barry Douglas is that player.

After a stop-start first half of the season since arriving on loan from Leeds United, the experienced Scot is now playing his best football in blue-and-white.

The 31-year-old has started Rovers' last four league game, during which time Tony Mowbray's men have gained ten points from the 12 available.

Now fully fit and firing, Douglas admits he's loving life in Lancashire at the moment and, after a sticky start, he feels that he's now fully fit and ready to play a big part in the final 20 games of the campaign.

In fact, Douglas' form has been so good that he was named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Month.

The defender managed seven key passes in the month and also made more tackles (23) than any other player to earn a WhoScored rating of 7.56.

The left back joked to iFollow Rovers: “The one thing I’ve not enjoyed these last few weeks is that lockdown hasn’t allowed me to get a haircut!

“Jokes aside, I think it was a period of adaption for myself, just trying to find my feet.

“I was never downhearted regarding my own performances, I felt I was contributing to the team.

“I think recently it’s being appreciated of what I am and what I bring to the team.

“I’ll keep working on myself, keep doing what I do and trying to help the guys as the games go on.

“I’m here to win and we want to keep doing that."

Back-to-back wins and clean sheets have propelled Rovers to within three points of the top six.

Narrow victories over Middlesbrough and Luton Town have been vital for Mowbray's men, with all eyes now on this weekend's trip to Queens Park Rangers.

“Momentum is huge in this league and having that resilience and persistence is massive," he added.

“If we can keep doing what we’re doing then we will get results.

“We’ll take confidence from the result ahead of QPR away and we know there’s so much improvement in us.”


