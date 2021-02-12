Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Donnelly: New deals a sign of intent

“We can start to build on what we do have and what we want to expand and grow the team into”

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly believes the three recent contract signings demonstrate the progress being made at the Football Club.

Midfield duo Emma Doyle and Annabel Blanchard have signed their first deals with Rovers, along with Natasha Fenton agreeing an extension to her current contract, which will now run for a further year.

Donnelly was pleased to be able to offer two new contracts and a contract extension to those players, outlining why they are crucial to the team's development moving forward. 

“It’s massive,” the Rovers boss commented. “We want to make sure we’ve got a team in place and we want to build on what we’re trying to do here.

“I think it’s a statement of intent from the football club in terms of sealing the deal early on. To keep them here for the next 18 months, that’s good news for us.

“We can start to build on what we do have and what we want to expand and grow the team into, by signing players on contract in January.”

Doyle, a summer signing from Everton and Blanchard, Rovers’ January recruit from Leicester City, both put pen to paper on one-and-a-half-year deals.

Vice-captain Fenton, meanwhile, has also extended her stay with the Club until at least the end of 2021-22.

Donnelly added: “I’m extremely delighted that those two girls have signed their first contracts, along with Natasha committing her future to Rovers as well.

“It gives us that midfield trio in there and we can now start to build the team in and around those players.

“They are all relatively young, but very experienced having all had Regional Talent Club and then Development football, as well as first team football.

“I’m super pleased with the signings and the contracts that we’ve been able to offer in January.”


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Fenton extends Rovers stay!

23 Hours ago

Vice-captain Natasha Fenton has signed a contract extension to remain a Rovers Ladies player until at least June 2022.

Read full article

Ladies

Blanchard signs Rovers contract!

11 February 2021

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that January recruit Annabel Blanchard has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract at the Club.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle pens first Rovers deal!

11 February 2021

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce that Emma Doyle has signed her first contract with the Club.

Read full article

Ladies

Fenton: We fought until the end

9 February 2021

Goalscorer Natasha Fenton credited Rovers’ never-say-die attitude following the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Read full article

View more