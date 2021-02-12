Donnelly: New deals a sign of intent

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly believes the three recent contract signings demonstrate the progress being made at the Football Club.

Midfield duo Emma Doyle and Annabel Blanchard have signed their first deals with Rovers, along with Natasha Fenton agreeing an extension to her current contract, which will now run for a further year.

Donnelly was pleased to be able to offer two new contracts and a contract extension to those players, outlining why they are crucial to the team's development moving forward.

“It’s massive,” the Rovers boss commented. “We want to make sure we’ve got a team in place and we want to build on what we’re trying to do here.

“I think it’s a statement of intent from the football club in terms of sealing the deal early on. To keep them here for the next 18 months, that’s good news for us.

“We can start to build on what we do have and what we want to expand and grow the team into, by signing players on contract in January.”

Doyle, a summer signing from Everton and Blanchard, Rovers’ January recruit from Leicester City, both put pen to paper on one-and-a-half-year deals.

Vice-captain Fenton, meanwhile, has also extended her stay with the Club until at least the end of 2021-22.

Donnelly added: “I’m extremely delighted that those two girls have signed their first contracts, along with Natasha committing her future to Rovers as well.

“It gives us that midfield trio in there and we can now start to build the team in and around those players.

“They are all relatively young, but very experienced having all had Regional Talent Club and then Development football, as well as first team football.

“I’m super pleased with the signings and the contracts that we’ve been able to offer in January.”