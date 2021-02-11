Derby clash adds extra spice

He's featured in plenty of derby games in his long career, and Elliott Bennett insists tonight's encounter with Preston North End will have an extra edge to it.

Bennett's been back in the squad in recent outings following a long-term injury lay-off, and will be rallying the troops ahead of Friday's battle.

Less than 15 miles separates Ewood Park and Deepdale, and whilst Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways, the Lilywhite will be keen to ensure Rovers don't record the double over them.

Goals from Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan earned an emphatic 3-0 victory for Rovers back in November against Alex Neil's men.

Another win against the same opponents will get back on track short-term, but Bennett believes that it could also provide the perfect springboard for the long-term as well.

“It’s a game we want to win, as is the same with every game," the club captain admitted ahead of the game.

“With it being a local derby, it does add that little bit of spice to the fixture.

“We’re six points off the play-offs but know there’s a lot of points still to play for.

“The sooner we can pick up another win and then get a couple more, it will be vitally important for us if we are to reach where we want to get to.

“Ultimately, where you end up after 46 games is where you deserve to be," the 32-year-old added.

“We’ve got 19 games to go and we want to pick up as many points as we can.”