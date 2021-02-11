Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Derby clash adds extra spice

Elliott Bennett is targeting a league double for Rovers against Preston North End

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

He's featured in plenty of derby games in his long career, and Elliott Bennett insists tonight's encounter with Preston North End will have an extra edge to it.

Bennett's been back in the squad in recent outings following a long-term injury lay-off, and will be rallying the troops ahead of Friday's battle.

Less than 15 miles separates Ewood Park and Deepdale, and whilst Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways, the Lilywhite will be keen to ensure Rovers don't record the double over them.

Goals from Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Tyrhys Dolan earned an emphatic 3-0 victory for Rovers back in November against Alex Neil's men.

Another win against the same opponents will get back on track short-term, but Bennett believes that it could also provide the perfect springboard for the long-term as well.

“It’s a game we want to win, as is the same with every game," the club captain admitted ahead of the game.

“With it being a local derby, it does add that little bit of spice to the fixture.

“We’re six points off the play-offs but know there’s a lot of points still to play for.

“The sooner we can pick up another win and then get a couple more, it will be vitally important for us if we are to reach where we want to get to.

“Ultimately, where you end up after 46 games is where you deserve to be," the 32-year-old added.

“We’ve got 19 games to go and we want to pick up as many points as we can.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Enjoy Breakfast with Benno!

10 February 2021

Five lucky Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett later this month!

Read full article

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: Geography

3 February 2021

Read full article

Club News

"It feels like we’re all together and pulling in the same direction"

29 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

The same club with a different feeling

29 January 2021

Plenty of players have come and gone at Ewood Park since Elliott Bennett's arrival in East Lancashire back in January 2016.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

5 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson and JRC edging closer

9 Hours ago

Injuries are beginning to clear up for Tony Mowbray, but the boss says those who have suffered setbacks won't be ready in time to make the squad against Preston North End on Friday night.

Read full article

Club News

No long-term setback for Holtby

10 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has reported better news on Lewis Holtby's condition after the German midfielder was forced off with an injury at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Search for the squad!

14 Hours ago

Home schooling can be tough for us all, but we might just have the answer to give the parents and the children a bit of fun!

Read full article

View more