Defending as one

“If we do it all together and defend well, we know we have the quality up front to make the difference in games"

3 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski says the whole team deserves a pat on the back following back-to-back clean sheets in the wins over Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

The pair of victories have moved Rovers to within three points of the top six ahead of this weekend's encounter at Queens Park Rangers.

The 28-year-old has produced the goods on numerous occasions since arriving from K.A.A. Gent in the summer.

And although he's got the plaudits for the shut-outs, Kaminski's quick to pay tribute to the whole team for their defensive work.

“It’s been good, we’ve got a couple of clean sheets, we’ve defended well and have won three games out of the last four," he explained.

“It’s been great to earn back-to-back wins and the aim is now for us to continue in this way.

“The clean sheets are great, but it’s all down to the team work. Everybody’s defending, everyone’s running back and we work a lot on the defensive side.

“It begins with the strikers and everyone plays a part. Clean sheets are like candy for a child - you always want more.

“With the clean sheet you always have at least one point," he added.

“If we do it all together and defend well, we know we have the quality up front to make the difference in games.

“We’ve had some games, such as Nottingham Forest at home, where a deflected goal cost us, but by the end of the season you always get what you deserve."

 


