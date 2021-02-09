Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Chapman named Shrewsbury's Player of the Month!

The winger has had quite an impact since swapping East Lancashire for Shropshire

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Harry Chapman may have only been a Shrewsbury Town player for just over a month, but the winger has been having quite an impact in Shropshire so far.

The 23-year-old, who made the loan switch to link up with the Shrews at the beginning of the year, has been rewarded for his goalscoring form by being named as the Montgomery Waters Player of the Month for January, as voted for by the Shrewsbury supporters.

Having hit a brace in the win over Peterborough United last week, he took his January form into February by firing home the winner for the Shrews at Swindon Town on Saturday.

ChappyOther.jpg

Chapman currently has three goals from his first five games in all competitions with Steve Cotterill's side.

The midfielder is expected to keep his place in the team for the visit of Sunderland to New Meadow later this evening.

Congratulations, Chappy!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

8 February 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Double delight for Chapman

1 February 2021

Harry Chapman bagged a superb brace for Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, as he enjoyed a dream home debut for the League One club.

Read full article

Club News

Lenihan and Chapman named in the EFL's Team of the Week!

31 January 2021

Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman have both been named in the EFL's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Travis 🆚 Chapman

6 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: English

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

2 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5470 players and club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 16 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

📺🛍️ Roverstore TV: Valentine's Day Special 😘

5 Hours ago

Read full article

View more