Chapman named Shrewsbury's Player of the Month!

Harry Chapman may have only been a Shrewsbury Town player for just over a month, but the winger has been having quite an impact in Shropshire so far.

The 23-year-old, who made the loan switch to link up with the Shrews at the beginning of the year, has been rewarded for his goalscoring form by being named as the Montgomery Waters Player of the Month for January, as voted for by the Shrewsbury supporters.

Having hit a brace in the win over Peterborough United last week, he took his January form into February by firing home the winner for the Shrews at Swindon Town on Saturday.

Chapman currently has three goals from his first five games in all competitions with Steve Cotterill's side.

The midfielder is expected to keep his place in the team for the visit of Sunderland to New Meadow later this evening.

Congratulations, Chappy!