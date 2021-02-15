Buckley nets new deal!

Rovers are pleased to announce that midfielder John Buckley has today signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old, who has been on Rovers’ books since the age of six, has put pen-to-paper on a new deal through to June 2024, with the option of an extra 12 months.

After rising through Rovers’ youth ranks, Buckley signed his first professional contract in January 2018, before making his first team debut away to Sheffield Wednesday in March 2019.

He scored his first Rovers goal against the same opponents in November 2019 – a dramatic late winner in a 2-1 victory at Ewood Park – before netting his second goal for the club a year ago today in a 2-0 triumph at Charlton Athletic.

The fleet-footed and versatile midfielder, who can operate in a variety of positions across the pitch, has been in every Championship squad for Rovers this season, scoring in the 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City at Ewood last month.

A popular player with a 15-year association with the club already under his belt, Rovers are looking forward to seeing Buckley pull on the blue-and-white halves for many more years to come.

Congratulations, Bucko!