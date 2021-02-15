Skip to site footer
Buckley: "I love it at this club"

The midfielder says he's looking forward to a bright future after committing his long-term future to Rovers

4 Hours ago

John Buckley's long association with Rovers will continue after the talented midfielder penned a long-term deal to keep him at Ewood Park until at least 2024.

One of Rovers' own, Buckley's been with the club since linking up with the Academy as a six-year-old.

Having progressed through the ranks, the 21-year-old is now a firm part of Tony Mowbray's first-team squad, with 2019-20 a breakthrough campaign for the midfielder.

He appeared 23 times in all competitions last term and is already closing in on that figure this season.

And he's excited for an even brighter future and is targeting further progress on both a personal and club level.

“I’m buzzing to get the deal signed and can’t wait to spend many more years here at this club," he beamed to iFollow Rovers.

“I love it at this club, I just want to keep progressing and help us back to the Premier League.

“I’ve been here since I was six, it’s a great club and it’s been a big journey full of ups and downs along the way.

“I’ve seen a lot of lads come and go in my age groups, but I’m a first-team player now and playing with all the lads is brilliant.

“Rovers is my club, it’s the club I love and the club I want to keep progressing at."

Having made his debut against Sheffield Wednesday back in March 2019, he scored a memorable winning goal against the same opponents in the next meeting with the Owls at Ewood Park during the first half of last season.

And whilst he's happy enough with his growth, he's hopeful of upping his game during the remainder of this term and beyond.

“I feel I’ve developed over the last few years mostly, but I just want to kick on now and get more starts," he added.

“That will improve my confidence and push my levels higher.

“I want to keep performing, keep training well every day and to keep on top of things.

“The end goal for me is to keep progressing and to play in the Premier League for this club.

“I want to be a real focal point in our team.”


