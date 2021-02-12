Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Branthwaite eager to brag

Two young Everton footballers were on the move in January - and they're set to meet this evening at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon were team-mates up until a few weeks ago, but tonight will see the two lock horns as the latest Lancashire derby takes place.

Ewood Park will provide the venue for the Everton loanees to go head-to-head, with Branthwaite eager to get one over his close friend.

Just like the defender, 19-year-old Gordon made the loan move away from Goodison Park last month when he secured a deadline day switch to Deepdale.

The pair are set to battle it out for the Lancashire bragging rights, and Branthwaite's excited by the chance of getting one over his good mate.

“It’ll be a weird one but it’s been good to see him getting game time," he told iFollow Rovers with a grin.

“Hopefully we can have a talk afterwards about me and Rovers beating him and Preston.

“We’ve been speaking about it over the last couple of days and the banter’s been going back and forth, but we’ll see how things go.

“This will be the first time that it’s happened to me in terms of coming up against someone I know so well.

“It’s just about the team performance though and getting the three points.

“We’ve been watching Preston this week and they know what they’re doing," he revealed.

“It will be a physical challenge for us, but we’re just looking to get out there and get the three points in the derby game.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Luton Town

30 January 2021

Jarrad Branthwaite is the cover star for this afternoon's game against Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

#AskBranthwaite

28 January 2021

You asked the questions via our social media channels and Jarrad has all the answers!

Read full article

Club News

This is the perfect place for me to develop

15 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Jarrad ready for the Championship challenge

15 January 2021

Despite his tender age, Jarrad Branthwaite has already made huge strides in the last year or so.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Derby clash adds extra spice

12 Hours ago

He's featured in plenty of derby games in his long career, and Elliott Bennett insists tonight's encounter with Preston North End will have an extra edge to it.

Read full article

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

14 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tomorrow night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson and JRC edging closer

18 Hours ago

Injuries are beginning to clear up for Tony Mowbray, but the boss says those who have suffered setbacks won't be ready in time to make the squad against Preston North End on Friday night.

Read full article

Club News

No long-term setback for Holtby

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has reported better news on Lewis Holtby's condition after the German midfielder was forced off with an injury at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Read full article

View more