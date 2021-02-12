Branthwaite eager to brag

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon were team-mates up until a few weeks ago, but tonight will see the two lock horns as the latest Lancashire derby takes place.

Ewood Park will provide the venue for the Everton loanees to go head-to-head, with Branthwaite eager to get one over his close friend.

Just like the defender, 19-year-old Gordon made the loan move away from Goodison Park last month when he secured a deadline day switch to Deepdale.

The pair are set to battle it out for the Lancashire bragging rights, and Branthwaite's excited by the chance of getting one over his good mate.

“It’ll be a weird one but it’s been good to see him getting game time," he told iFollow Rovers with a grin.

“Hopefully we can have a talk afterwards about me and Rovers beating him and Preston.

“We’ve been speaking about it over the last couple of days and the banter’s been going back and forth, but we’ll see how things go.

“This will be the first time that it’s happened to me in terms of coming up against someone I know so well.

“It’s just about the team performance though and getting the three points.

“We’ve been watching Preston this week and they know what they’re doing," he revealed.

“It will be a physical challenge for us, but we’re just looking to get out there and get the three points in the derby game.”