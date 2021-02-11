Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Blanchard signs Rovers contract!

Rovers’ newest recruit will remain a Blue until at least the end of next season

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that January recruit Annabel Blanchard has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract at the Club.

Blanchard, who became Gemma Donnelly’s first permanent signing of 2021 last month, has now committed her future to Rovers by penning a deal until the summer of 2022.

Rising through the ranks at Liverpool, she made her senior debut for the Reds in the Women’s Super League in April 2018, as well as captaining their Development Team to the WSL Academy League title that season.

A spell at Leicester City followed, with Blanchard netting three times in her 20 appearance for the Championship club.   

The 19-year-old joins Emma Doyle in signing her first Rovers contract, after making her debut as a substitute against London City Lionesses.

Blanchard's home bow came versus Crystal Palace last weekend and the midfielder says she is now ready to push on and kickstart her Rovers career.

“I’d like to thank Blackburn and Gemma for the opportunity,” the England Under-19s international commented. I’m really excited to get going.

“I’m just ready to start working hard to help the team move up and progress as much as possible.

“I want to get some consistency in my game and ensure we finish as strong as we possibly can in the league this season.”

Rovers boss Gemma Donnelly said: “I was an admirer of Annabel’s from afar for a number of seasons, so to be able to bring her here in the first place was excellent for us. 

“Now we’ve confirmed a deal with Annabel which will keep her here until 2022, it bolsters the squad and it adds to the competition with her colleagues in the centre of midfield. 

“I’m really pleased that Annabel has decided to come to us and grow with us on this journey as well.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Doyle pens first Rovers deal!

11 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce that Emma Doyle has signed her first contract with the Club.

Read full article

Ladies

An exciting prospect

21 January 2021

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly was thrilled to be able to secure the services of highly-rated attacking midfielder Annabel Blanchard.

Read full article

Ladies

Blanchard becomes a blue!

21 January 2021

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Annabel Blanchard from Leicester City Women.

Read full article

Ladies

Blanchard ready to get to work

21 January 2021

New recruit Annabel Blanchard says she is excited to begin her Rovers career, after signing from fellow Championship side Leicester City.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Fenton extends Rovers stay!

7 Hours ago

Vice-captain Natasha Fenton has signed a contract extension to remain a Rovers Ladies player until at least June 2022.

Read full article

Ladies

Doyle pens first Rovers deal!

11 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce that Emma Doyle has signed her first contract with the Club.

Read full article

Ladies

Fenton: We fought until the end

9 February 2021

Goalscorer Natasha Fenton credited Rovers’ never-say-die attitude following the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: Rovers Ladies 2-2 Crystal Palace Women

8 February 2021

Read full article

View more