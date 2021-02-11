Blanchard signs Rovers contract!

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that January recruit Annabel Blanchard has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract at the Club.

Blanchard, who became Gemma Donnelly’s first permanent signing of 2021 last month, has now committed her future to Rovers by penning a deal until the summer of 2022.

Rising through the ranks at Liverpool, she made her senior debut for the Reds in the Women’s Super League in April 2018, as well as captaining their Development Team to the WSL Academy League title that season.

A spell at Leicester City followed, with Blanchard netting three times in her 20 appearance for the Championship club.

The 19-year-old joins Emma Doyle in signing her first Rovers contract, after making her debut as a substitute against London City Lionesses.

Blanchard's home bow came versus Crystal Palace last weekend and the midfielder says she is now ready to push on and kickstart her Rovers career.

“I’d like to thank Blackburn and Gemma for the opportunity,” the England Under-19s international commented. I’m really excited to get going.

“I’m just ready to start working hard to help the team move up and progress as much as possible.

“I want to get some consistency in my game and ensure we finish as strong as we possibly can in the league this season.”

Rovers boss Gemma Donnelly said: “I was an admirer of Annabel’s from afar for a number of seasons, so to be able to bring her here in the first place was excellent for us.

“Now we’ve confirmed a deal with Annabel which will keep her here until 2022, it bolsters the squad and it adds to the competition with her colleagues in the centre of midfield.

“I’m really pleased that Annabel has decided to come to us and grow with us on this journey as well.”