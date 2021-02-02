Barr: A pleasing performance

Billy Barr was left content by what he saw from his side as Rovers marched to the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 table following a 3-1 win at Leicester City on Monday night.

Jack Vale bagged on the stroke of half time before further goals were added after a Leicester equaliser through substitute Joe Nolan and Bradley Dack.

The result means Rovers' unbeaten run is extended to four games, with Tottenham Hotspur the last team to defeat Barr's charges at the beginning of December.

Rovers have shown their consistency throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but it wasn't all plain sailing for a side that also included Corry Evans and Elliott Bennett at the Foxes' training ground.

“We always knew it was going to be a tough game," Barr reflected after the encounter.

"Leicester started out with a formation different to what we were expecting.

“I thought we were really good in the first half, but having said that, I thought Leicester had three really good chances.

“We managed to get a foothold and I thought we were a threat, we took the lead just before half time and then Leicester went back to their preferred shape.



“For the first five or 10 minutes of the second half I thought they were better than us, but after that I thought we controlled the last 35 minutes of the game and it was a really pleasing performance all round.



“It was a pleasing performance where I didn’t think we had what I would deem a weaker player, I thought everyone was as good as they could be on the night.”



The result ensures Rovers' unbeaten run on the road continues, with the two defeats so far this term - to Arsenal and Tottenham - both coming at Leyland.

“One of the players referenced it after we’d had our debrief, he said that we kept the unbeaten run going. That’s great that they’re conscious of that themselves," he added.



“From my point of view it was the manner of the performance, really pleasing, to see the game out late on as we did, you could see the enjoyment within it.



“I have to give praise to the three first-team lads because I thought they were really good around the ground.



“They gave them a reassurance and encouragement throughout, as did Dacky with his first 90 minutes for a long, long time.”