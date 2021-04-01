Tony Mowbray has revealed that he has a fully fit squad to choose from for Friday's test at Wycombe Wanderers.

Aside from the long-term absentees of Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton, the boss expects a number of players to be in contention for tomorrow's game.

The two-week break has allowed a number of key players to return to fitness, with the likes of Adam Armstrong, Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport all available to feature in Buckinghamshire on Friday.

Tom Trybull is also available again having not been eligible to feature against parent club Norwich City last time out.

There's good news on Rovers' trio of international players too, with Corry Evans, Darragh Lenihan and Thomas Kaminski all returning unscathed having represented their respective countries.

“Corry’s flying into Heathrow at 6.30pm tonight and will join up with the squad down south," Mowbray began when discussing his team selection options with iFollow Rovers.

“Darragh got back at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon and did a bit of work on his own.

“Thomas has arrived in this morning and the rest of the group have been training hard to ensure we’re ready for the final push, those final eight games.

“We’re looking in good shape.

“Adam, Lewis and Jacob are all training and we’ll make calls on all three of them," Mowbray added.

“They’re getting there, they’re training with the group and we’ll see what we do because we have a game Friday and a game on Monday.

“Those calls will be made after today’s training session.

“Can we find a team to win this football match without putting certain players at risk? You have to be mindful of that, but we also have to win this next football match.”