We're determined to turn things round

Both Rovers and Cardiff City suffered a frustrating Easter weekend

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will have to be prepared for a reaction from Cardiff City when the teams meet in south Wales later on today.

Mowbray's men will be aiming to arrest a run of disappointing results at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon.

A disappointing Easter weekend saw Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth get the better of Rovers.

Cardiff suffered a similar fate themselves, with Nottingham Forest edging the Bluebirds out before relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday earned a surprise 5-0 win on Monday.

With both sides looking to get back on track, it could well set up an intriguing encounter, and Mowbray says his side are desperate to turn the tide in Rovers' favour.

“We’ll go to Cardiff this weekend with the determination to win the football match," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip.

“We’re aware of their strengths and the fact that they’re the top goalscorers from set plays.

“We need to find a way to impose ourselves on the game and cause them problems.

“They had an amazing run of results for a six, seven, eight week period, but they’ve lost one or two since and had a big defeat in their last game that would have been a shock to the system.

“They’ll be looking for a big reaction to losing at Sheffield Wednesday.”


