Decision to make with Darragh

The boss has revealed that the Republic of Ireland international will train today

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he'll decide on whether Darragh Lenihan will feature at Sheffield Wednesday, but admits he won't rush the defender back.

The Republic of Ireland international was forced to sit out the win over Derby County last time out due to a groin injury.

The 27-year-old will train today and could feature against the Owls at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

However, Mowbray's relaxed regarding his defensive dilemma, with Jarrad Branthwaite in line to continue to deputise alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

“Darragh’s going to train today, he’ll have his boots on and we’ll see how he comes through it," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to Yorkshire.

“If he comes through it then he’ll travel with us and we’ll wait and see if we’ll change the back players or whether we’ll give Darragh a little bit longer.

“I think with Lenihan, what I don’t want him to think is that he has to play with a knock that’s going to get worse and then he misses the last three.

“I’d rather he misses a game to play the last three than play one and miss the last three.

“We’ll see after training today and then I’ll have a chat with him and see how he’s feeling.”


