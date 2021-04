Rovers fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Development Squad's Premier League 2 Division 1 clash with Liverpool Under-23s later on this evening.

We will broadcast single-camera coverage of the game free of charge via our YouTube channel, with commentary included.

To watch today’s game, tune into our YouTube channel from 6.55pm – and don’t forget to subscribe!

Kick-off against the Reds is at 7pm.