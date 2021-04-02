Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Watch Rovers Ladies live on YouTube this Sunday!

Rovers’ latest Championship fixture will be broadcast on YouTube

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship clash against Coventry United Ladies will be streamed live and for free on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel.

The fixture is being played behind closed doors, but supporters can still cheer on Gemma Donnelly’s side from home as the Blues look to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Coverage will begin shortly before the 2pm kick-off, with Club legend Lynda Shepherd forming part of the commentary team at Bamber Bridge.

You can also keep up to date with all the action by following @RoversLadies social media channels, which will house pre-match content, team news and post-match reaction. 

Click here to subscribe to Rovers Ladies’ YouTube channel and watch the game live on Sunday!


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Hughes hoping for more of the same

31 March 2021

Elise Hughes has backed Rovers to produce more good performances and put together a run of results in the FA Women’s Championship.

Read full article

Ladies

Hughes and Walters make Wales squad

31 March 2021

Rovers duo Elise Hughes and Georgia Walters have been named in the latest Wales Women senior squad for their upcoming friendlies and training camp next month.

Read full article

Ladies

Stewart leaves Rovers

31 March 2021

Rovers Ladies can confirm Ellie Stewart has left the Club for personal reasons.

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: Liverpool Women 1-1 Rovers Ladies

30 March 2021

Read full article

View more