Watch Rovers Ladies live on YouTube this Sunday!

Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship clash against Coventry United Ladies will be streamed live and for free on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel.

The fixture is being played behind closed doors, but supporters can still cheer on Gemma Donnelly’s side from home as the Blues look to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Coverage will begin shortly before the 2pm kick-off, with Club legend Lynda Shepherd forming part of the commentary team at Bamber Bridge.

You can also keep up to date with all the action by following @RoversLadies social media channels, which will house pre-match content, team news and post-match reaction.