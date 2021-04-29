Skip to site footer
Development Squad

Under-23s: Chelsea kick-off change

Rovers' final Premier League 2 fixture vs Chelsea on Friday May 7 will now kick-off at 4pm

7 Hours ago

Rovers Under-23s’ final fixture of the Premier League 2 season has been brought forward to an earlier kick-off time.

The home game against Chelsea, which takes place behind closed doors at the County Ground in Leyland on Friday May 7th, will now kick-off at 4pm, rather than 7pm as originally scheduled.

The game will be shown live on Rovers’ official YouTube channel.

Billy Barr’s side play their penultimate fixture of the campaign away to the same opponents this Friday, kick-off 7pm at Kingsmeadow.

Rovers know that they will have to better Tottenham Hotspur’s final two results against already crowned champions Manchester City in order to secure second place in the Premier League 2 table.


