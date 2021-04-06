U23s: Liverpool date switch

Rovers Under-23s’ next home game has been moved to a new date.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture against Liverpool, which was due to take place at the Lancashire FA County Ground on Friday April 16th, will now be played on Monday April 19th, kick-off 7pm.

Billy Barr’s side, who are second in the top-flight table, will be looking to complete a league double over the Reds, having won 2-1 in Merseyside back in December.

Rovers, who are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, are back in action this Friday evening when they take on Everton at Southport’s Pure Stadium, kick-off 7pm.