U17 PL Cup: Semi-final date confirmed

Rovers will meet Middlesbrough in the North East on Wednesday April 14, kick-off 1.30pm

4 Hours ago

A date for Rovers’ U17 Premier League Cup tie against Middlesbrough has now been confirmed, with the semi-final line-up now complete.

Mike Sheron’s side will travel to Teesside on Wednesday April 14th, kick-off 1.30pm, with the winners progressing to the final of the inaugural youth competition.

Rovers, who are enjoying a fine run of form, having won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, booked their place in the last four with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United, whilst Boro defeated Everton 3-1.

The two teams met in the U18 Premier League last month, with Rovers winning 3-1 away at Middlesbrough thanks to goals from Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock and Zak Gilsenan, and Sheron’s side will be hoping for a repeat result.

The other semi-final sees Brighton & Hove Albion host Leicester City, after the Foxes defeated Aston Villa 4-2 in their quarter-final tie earlier this week.

U17 Premier League Cup semi-final draw:

Middlesbrough v Rovers
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City


