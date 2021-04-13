Tony Mowbray was understandably pleased to have Lewis Travis back available at the weekend, with the combative midfielder selected to start against Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old had been out for almost a month before being named in the XI against the Bluebirds, and got stronger as the game progressed in south Wales.

The tough tackler played for all but the final 13 minutes against Mick McCarthy's men as Rovers earned a well deserved point in the 2-2 draw.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray was delighted to have the number 27 back.

“He’s missed a lot of this season and he, like Adam [Armstrong], can’t be off for weeks and weeks and weeks and then just come back and hit the ground running," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“Bradley Dack was out for a whole year, came back and was nothing like the Bradley Dack we all know in that first month he was back on the pitch.

“But he got back playing to his best, scored a couple of goals and had a big smile on his face before he suffered the similar setback.

“Travis is the same. At times he looks like he’s finding the running and the intensity hard.

“But then there are other times where he wins the ball back with a challenge and passes it to an Armstrong or a Harvey Elliott and they can win games for us," he added.

“He’s missed a lot of this season and Travis is a massively important footballer for our football club"