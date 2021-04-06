Club response to national media report

Following reports in the national media regarding the club being placed under a transfer embargo, Blackburn Rovers can confirm that it submitted its 2019-20 statutory accounts to the EFL by their deadline of March 1st 2021.

These accounts are currently under review by the EFL, along with the club’s Profit & Sustainability submissions for the current year, for which we have until June 30th to meet our financial projections.

The 2019-20 statutory accounts will also be filed with Companies House by June 30th, in accordance with the extended Government deadline.

The club will be making no further comment at this stage.