Club News

Club response to national media report

Rovers would like to make the following statement following a story in today's Daily Mail

3 Hours ago

Following reports in the national media regarding the club being placed under a transfer embargo, Blackburn Rovers can confirm that it submitted its 2019-20 statutory accounts to the EFL by their deadline of March 1st 2021.

These accounts are currently under review by the EFL, along with the club’s Profit & Sustainability submissions for the current year, for which we have until June 30th to meet our financial projections.

The 2019-20 statutory accounts will also be filed with Companies House by June 30th, in accordance with the extended Government deadline.

The club will be making no further comment at this stage.


Quality in the final third was the difference

7 Hours ago

Rothwell set for scan

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is hoping there will be positive news on the condition of Joe Rothwell, who will go for a scan following an injury picked up against AFC Bournemouth on Monday.

Gallery: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

10 Hours ago

Highlights: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

12 Hours ago

