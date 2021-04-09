Skip to site footer
Club News

Training centre investment project update

Rovers won't progress with initial planning proposals and will now consider other options

Just now

Blackburn Rovers wish to provide an update to supporters and key stakeholders with regards to the proposed development of an elite training complex at Brockhall Village, as part of our long-term plans to modernise and future-proof the club.

The club identified an opportunity to integrate our Academy and Senior Training Centre facilities and therefore wanted to test this possible concept based on the principle of seeking approval to build new homes on the STC site to cross-finance a new state-of-the-art training centre, to be built at the Academy base.

As part of the planning process, we ran a comprehensive public consultation to explore the views of the supporters and local residents about the initial proposals and to understand more about what matters to our fanbase and the community in Brockhall and Old Langho. 

Having listened to and reviewed the feedback, we have made the decision not to progress with submitting the proposals in their current form as part of a planning application.

Our aim from the outset has been to build a stronger and more sustainable future for the club, centred around modern, integrated training facilities and a more holistic approach to coaching and player development.

We firmly believe that a fully integrated football model built around our Category One Academy status would provide the club with the best possible platform for future success and we will be considering other options moving forward in order to achieve that.


