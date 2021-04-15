Skip to site footer
Evans and Rothwell set to return against the Rams

The duo are expected to be back in the squad for Friday's game against Derby County

2 Hours ago

Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell are set to provide Tony Mowbray with a boost ahead of Friday's home clash with Derby County.

The pair both missed out on the trip to Cardiff City last time out, with Rovers picking up a point without the duo in south Wales.

However, following slight knocks, the two midfielders are back in contention to feature against the Rams tomorrow night.

“Corry came back, he trained a few days and then he suffered a calf strain, he pulled out of training and missed the last game because he wasn’t fit and available," Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference.

"He has trained in the last couple of days so he’ll be back in contention.

“Rothwell’s trained so he’s another one who will be available.

“Aside from the long-term injuries, your Scott Whartons and Bradley Dack, we’re looking okay," the boss added.

“Joe Rankin-Costello’s had an operation today on his broken metatarsal but the squad is looking okay."


