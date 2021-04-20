Mowbray: Lack of killer instinct was costly

Tony Mowbray was once again left downbeat following another 1-0 defeat on the road, this time at Sheffield Wednesday.

The same result has been costly for Rovers too many times this season, with Rovers suffering 1-0 reverses at the likes of Bristol City, Stoke City, Reading and Wycombe Wanderers.

This time it was Josh Windass' deflected effort that earned Wednesday a vital three points on home turf.

The opportunities were there for Rovers before and after the Owls' match-winning moment, but passed the visitors by.

John Buckley had the best chance to level, but his strike was tame and straight down the throat of home goalkeeper Keiren Westwood late on.

“It’s the same story for us," a clearly frustrated Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers at Hillsborough.

“I felt we were a bit jaded in the first-half particularly tonight.

“There were one or two good performances on Friday and I wanted to keep the confidence high by keeping them going.

“There’s no excuses though, we always seem to be chasing the game.

“We weren’t dominant but were pretty comfortable really and then go a goal down.

“Doing that gives teams something to hang onto and they can get their bodies in the way, block shots and it doesn’t matter how much of the ball we have after that," he explained.

“We can’t seem to be able to break these mass defences down.

“We wanted to drive the intensity and we were jaded and didn’t reach the levels.

“Everyone is hugely frustrated and disappointing in the dressing room.

“We’ve been here before, another 1-0 defeat and we have to continue working to improve these results.

“I don’t want to stand here talking about missed chances, being disappointed we didn’t win, but we keep losing because we don’t take those opportunities," he added.

“Even a centre half towering over someone else to head one in the back of the net, a shot that comes off someone’s heel, they have to go in.

“They didn’t and we have to take the result on the chin.”