"We showed our spirit and our character"

The boss felt there were positives to take after Rovers earned a deserved point at Cardiff City

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved their point after seeing Rovers come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.

Rovers hit back twice through Adam Armstrong after Will Vaulks and then substitute Joe Ralls put City ahead.

Armstrong's second of the day, which brought his tally to 22 goals for the season, was the most memorable, with his finish arriving in the 90th minute.

Rovers hit the woodwork three times in the second half before Ralls' strike, with Sam Gallagher, Bradley Johnson and then Barry Douglas all cursing their luck.

But Rovers ralied and got the equaliser their play deserved through that man Armstrong.

“Both me and the team feel we have to win these games and that’s been the case in most of the games we’ve played," Mowbray explained after the game.

“I think we had 20 shots and could have scored more goals to win the game.

“But we didn’t lose and showed our spirit and our character. We always try and find the positives and to not accept defeat.

“There are positives to be found from the game and we’ll be aiming to take that into the next games.

“It difficult to win football matches when you go a goal down and I feel it would have been really harsh on us to lose that game today.

“We scored a late goal, we could and should have scored more goals, but we have to move our focus onto the next game now.”


