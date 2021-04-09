Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack's surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury has been a success.

The Rovers talisman has his operation last week after suffering the setback against Brentford last month at Ewood Park.

It was a heartbreaking blow for the 27-year-old, who had only recently returned from a similar injury on his other knee.

And Mowbray is pleased to report that the forward is now on the mend after going under the knife.

“Bradley’s not back in the building but the operation went well," the boss said when offering an update on the star to iFollow Rovers.

“He knows what the rehabilitation consists of and the strengthening begins now for him.

“I’m sure we’ll see him in the next few weeks, in fact we’ll probably hear him before we see him.

“We look forward to that.”