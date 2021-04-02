Skip to site footer
Team news: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the team for our first ever trip to Adams Park

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for today's encounter at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers.

Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher and Tom Trybull are the alterations, with the trio coming in for John Buckley, Tyrhys Dolan and Corry Evans.

Trybull was ineligible against his parent club Norwich, whilst Gallagher is rewarded with a starting berth having scored the equaliser in that 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Gareth Ainsworth has also made a trio of changes to his side from the team that took to the field in the 0-0 draw with Coventry City last time out.

Jack Grimmer, Curtis Thompson and Fred Onyedinma return to the starting XI in place of David Wheeler, Anthony Stewart and Ryan Tafazoli.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale, Grimmer, Jacobson (c), Gape, Ikpeazu, Knight, Muskwe, Thompson, Onyedinma, McCarthy, Mehmeti.

Substitutes: Allsop. Stewart, Kashket, Horgan, McCleary, Akinfenwa, Adeniran, Samuel.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Trybull, Holtby, Rothwell, Brereton, Gallagher, Elliott.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Johnson, Downing, Bell, Buckley, Evans, Branthwaite, Dolan.

Referee: David Webb.


