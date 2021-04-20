Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this evening's encounter against Sheffield Wednesday.

Elliott Bennett comes in for Ryan Nyambe at right back, with the Namibian missing out due to a foot injury.

Darragh Lenihan also returns to the side and partners Taylor Harwood-Bellis at the heart of the Rovers backline.

Jarrad Branthwaite misses out on the squad due to an ankle injury.

The midfield three has all changed from the win over Derby County last time out as Tom Trybull, Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell all return to the starting XI.

Rothwell has previous against the Owls having scored a superb solo goal against Wednesday when they visited Ewood Park on Boxing Day.

The hosts make one alteration to the team that took to the field in the draw against Bristol City at the weekend.

Callum Paterson drop out of the starting XI to allow ex-Rovers hitman Jordan Rhodes to come back into the side.

Rhodes enjoyed a goal-filled three-and-a-half years with us and scored 85 goals in 169 games.

Season Ticket holders should note that the iFollow Rovers broadcast comes FREE with your Season Ticket package.

Non-Season Ticket holders can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7pm later on today.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Hutchinson, Harris, Pelupessy, Bannan (c), Reach, Borner, Lees, Windass, Rhodes.

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Paterson, Penney, Green, Dele-Bashiru, Urhoghide, Shaw, Hunt, Brennan.

Rovers: Kaminski, Bennett, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Trybull, Evans, Rothwell, Elliott, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Downing, Bell, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley, Travis, Dolan.

Referee: Paul Tierney.