Team news: Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's penultimate home game of the campaign against Huddersfield Town.

Ryan Nyambe, Amari'i Bell, Lewis Travis and Ben Brereton return to the team in place of Elliott Bennett, Barry Douglas, Tom Trybull and Harvey Elliott, who all take their place on the bench.

Nyambe makes his 150th league appearance for the club, whilst Bell makes his 250th career league appearance.

There's a milestone for Armstrong as well, with the 24-year-old making his 200th career league start.

Carlos Corberan also makes four alterations to the team that was picked to start the defeat to Barnsley in midweek.

Pipa, Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting and Danny Ward are all brought in from the cold to be named in the XI against Rovers.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Aaron Rowe, Duane Holmes and Yaya Sanogo are the quartet who drop out, but they are all available as substitutes if required.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Evans, Travis, Rothwell, Gallagher, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Holtby, Douglas, Elliott, Davenport, Trybull, Buckley, Bennett, Dolan.

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Pipa, Toffolo, Hogg (c), Bacuna, O'Brien, Eiting, Keogh, Koromo, Sarr, Ward.

Substitutes: Pereira, Holmes, Stearman, Aarons, Thomas, Rowe, Edmonds-Green, High, Sanogo.

