Team news: Rovers v Derby County

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his side for this evening's contest with the Rams

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

Darragh Lenihan misses out with a groin strain and there's no Tom Trybull either, whilst a groin knock also keeps Jacob Davenport out of the matchday squad.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Lewis Holtby are the pair who return, with Holtby rewarded for his impact off the bench against Cardiff City last time out.

Ex-Derby man Bradley Johnson starts against his former side and appears for the 600th time in his club career.

There's also a milestone for Harvey Elliott, who makes senior appearance number 50 of his career.

In Lenihan's absence, Adam Armstrong, who hit a brace against Cardiff last week, takes the armband.

As for Derby, Wayne Rooney makes three alterations to the team that took to the field against Norwich City last time out

Louie Sibley, Nathan Byrne and Matt Clarke all return to the XI, with Kornell MacDonald, Teden Mengi and ex-Rover Colin Kazim-Richards dropping out.

Kazim-Richards, who is available as a substitute, played 31 times for Rovers on loan from Olympiacos, scoring five times.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Rooney's visitors.

Kick-off against the Rams is at 6pm this evening.

Kick-off against the Rams is at 6pm this evening.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Douglas, Johnson, Travis, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong (c), Gallagher.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Rothwell, Bell, Brereton, Buckley, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.

Derby County: Marshall, Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth, Roberts, Bird, Shinnie, Jozwiak, Sibley, Lawrence.

Substitutes: Roos, Kazim-Richards, Buchanan, Dixon, Ebosele, MacDonald, Knight, Watson, Brown.

Referee: Stephen Martin.

