Team news: Cardiff City v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Cardiff City.

Lewis Travis and Sam Gallagher are the duo who return to the team, with the pair replacing Joe Rothwell and Tyrhys Dolan.

Gallagher will be hoping to mark his 200th club career appearance with a goal having made an impact off the bench against AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Travis is back having spent the last month or so out of action, and appears for the first time since featuring against Brentford in mid-Match.

As for Cardiff, Mick McCarthy has made four alterations from the team that took to the field in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

A change in goal sees Alex Smithies replace Dillon Phillips, whilst the outfield replacements see Josh Murphy, Harry Wilson and Perry Ng all recalled.

Joe Ralls and Jonny Williams join Phillips on the bench, whilst Leandro Bacuna isn't named in the matchday squad.

Ex-Rover Junior Hoilett, who came through our Academy system to appear 92 appearances in the first team, is also named on the bench.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.

Cardiff City: Smithies, Nelson, Flint, Brown, Sang, Pack, Vaulks, Ng, Wilson, Murphy, Moore.

Substitutes: Phillips, Osei-Tutu, Ralls, Williams, Watters, Ojo, Harris, Hoilett, Colwill.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Travis, Elliott, Armstrong, Gallagher.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Holtby, Bell, Davenport, Brereton, Branthwaite, Bennett, Dolan.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.