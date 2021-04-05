Team news: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's home clash against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Ryan Nyambe, Bradley Johnson, Tyrhys Dolan and Adam Armstrong are the quartet who come into the team.

Armstrong returns having missed the last two matchday squads through injury and is one goal away from his 50th league strike in Rovers colours.

A foot injury keeps Joe Rankin-Costello out, whilst Lewis Holtby, Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher drop to the bench.

The visitors make three alterations to the team that took to the field in the win over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Lloyd Kelly returns in place of Diego Rico, ex-Preston North End enforcer Ben Pearson replaces the benched Jack Wilshere and David Brooks comes in for the injured Junior Stanislas.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Rothwell, Dolan, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Davenport, Buckley, Brereton, Branthwaite, Bennett.

AFC Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Carter-Vickers, S. Cook (c), Rico, Wilshere, Lerma, Stanislas, Billing, Danjuma, Solanke.

Substitutes: Travers, Mepham, Wilshere, Long, Surridge, Stacey, Riquelme, Rico, Anthony.



Referee: Darren Bond.

