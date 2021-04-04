Take our momentum into Coventry, says Donnelly

Manager Gemma Donnelly wants to see Rovers play on the front foot when they meet Coventry United at Bamber Bridge on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Blues are aiming to close the gap to sixth-placed London City Lionesses, while United will be looking to move further away from the relegation spot, currently occupied by London Bees.

The reverse fixture between the two ended in a 1-0 win for Rovers at Butts Park Arena and Donnelly is expecting a similarly tight contest this time around.

Rovers will also be buoyed by the draw picked up at Liverpool, when the visitors had to show their character to come from behind at Prenton Park and level the scores in the second half.

“We obviously got a positive result at the weekend,” the Blues boss commented in her pre-match interview ahead of the behind-closed-doors encounter. “I think the girls are on a high and rightly so, as well.

“We’ll take that momentum into this weekend and prepare accordingly for Coventry United. No game is easy; I’ve said it all the way through the season.

“We seem to have come across some struggles against teams in and around us. It’s going to be a tough challenge as it always is against any team.

“Coventry have had some tough luck over the course of the season but I’m sure they probably feel there’s an opportunity to take points off us, given it was so close the last time we met.

“We’re at home and we want to make sure that we carry on from a really strong performance on Sunday and we want to take that into the remaining three games of the season, Coventry being the first.

"It’s a happy camp currently and there’s a positive vibe around, which has been lacking lately. We’re all looking forward to trying to finish on a high and are excited to be with the girls.”

The game will be shown live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel and Donnelly is pleased to be able to showcase what the team can do in front of the supporters watching on from home.

She added: “It’s fantastic to be live streamed again and we’ll be on our home turf. We’re trying to build up some momentum to keep our supporters engaged and I think this is a fantastic platform to be able to do that.

“We’ve piloted our own live stream for our last few home games and it’s something that we want to consider moving forward into next season, irrespective of hopefully having the fans return.

“But if they can’t, we’ve always got that opportunity to reach further afield to grow our fan base, I think that’s important.”