Shez pleased with defensive display

Mike Sheron was delighted to see his side record a third straight clean sheet, as Rovers Under-18s drew 0-0 at home to Stoke City on Tuesday.

In a game of relatively few clear-cut chances, Sheron felt his side failed to hit the heights of recent weeks, which had seen Rovers record seven league wins on the spin.

And whilst there was a tinge of disappointment that Rovers were unable to make it eight, the Under-18s chief was pleased to pick up a point thanks to a resolute defensive display.

“I’m pleased we kept a clean sheet and pleased we’ve not lost a game of football, but slightly disappointed by a distinct lack of quality,” said the Under-18s head coach after the game.

“We’ve had some really good moments over the last couple of months, but we didn’t really see that today and I don’t think we had enough actions on goal, which you need to win a game of football.

“We don’t keep many clean sheets. That real concentration and focus to make sure you keep the ball out of the net is really important, but at times that’s hard to do at youth level. The good ones do it and fair play to the lads today, they kept that clean sheet.

“There were still one or two scary moments, which we don’t want to encourage too often, but we kept that clean sheet, which gives you an opportunity to win the game, but unfortunately the attacking side wasn’t really flowing today.

“They were a bit disappointed and frustrated after the game, because they wanted to try and keep this run going for as long as possible, which is great. You want to see that disappointment. Last time we played Stoke I think we were bottom of the league and we were questioning certain individual’s fight and desire to succeed, and I think we’ve come a long way since then.

“We’ve got three games to go now, so it would be nice to get three more wins, but it’s about the performances and that consistency. If you’re an attacker, I want to see them scoring goals or providing opportunities for their team-mates, if you’re a midfielder I want to see them linking play, being competitive and being reliable in possession, and if you’re a defender it’s about starting play out from the back and hopefully keeping clean sheets, which we did today.”