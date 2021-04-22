Skip to site footer
Ryan set to return

But Tony Mowbray confirms that Jarrad Branthwaite's season is over

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says that Ryan Nyambe should be available to feature when Huddersfield Town visit Ewood Park this weekend.

A foot injury kept the Namibian international out of the midweek defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

However, the right back trained today and will be part of the squad should he come through tomorrow's session unscathed.

Elsewhere in defence, Jarrad Branthwaite has now returned to Everton following an ankle injury picked up in training ahead of Tuesday night's contest in the Steel City.

“Jarrad Branthwaite’s got ankle ligament damage and he’s not going to be kicking a ball again this season," a disappointed Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that he’ll have a summer of recuperation and is ready to go for his parent club for the start of next season.

“He was good for us, good for the dressing room, all the lads liked him and he linked with the young lads extremely well.

“We thank him for his contribution and I’m sure he’s learned a lot from his spell with us in the Championship.

“Ryan has trained today after his toe injury," the boss reported.

"If he gets through without too much discomfort and trains tomorrow then he’ll be available again.

“I think everybody else is just about okay.”


