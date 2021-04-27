Ryan motivated for more

It's 150 senior starts and counting for Ryan Nyambe in Rovers colours, and the Namibian admits he already has his eyes set on the next milestone.

The 23-year-old was back in the side for the 5-2 thumping of Huddersfield Town at the weekend having sat out the midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday with a foot injury.

As it happens, start number one came against the same opponents all the way back in December 2016, with the right back named in the team for the 1-1 draw against the Terriers at Ewood.

And the Nambia international, who has been with Rovers his whole career, is proud to reach number 150.

“I didn’t know about it but it’s a milestone and it’s motivation to keep me going and to keep getting the games," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I just need to add a few goals now! I thought I could have scored in the first half to be honest.

“I’ve got to keep going, I have to keep improving.

“We’ve got two final games to go and it’s just about ending the season as strongly as we possibly can.”