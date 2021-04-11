Roverstore to reopen!

Following the lifting of certain restrictions, we're delighted to announce the opening times for the Roverstore and Call Centre, starting from tomorrow.

The official club shop and Call Centre opening times can be viewed below:

Supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with click and collect still available free of charge.

Home and away kit remains on sale both online and in store.

Likewise, supporters can purchase their items of Training Range online and in the Roverstore.

Supporters should note the following:

The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.

Card payments only.

Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time and look forward to welcoming you back.