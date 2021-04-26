Skip to site footer
Rovers trio named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

Joe Rothwell, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong have all been selected

9 Hours ago

A formidable display on home turf from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Joe Rothwell, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong have all been included following the 5-2 home hammering against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

For Arma, he bagged his second hat-trick of the campaign to take his tally to 25 for the season in all competition.

Armstrong also got an assist in the game when he set up Sam Gallagher to make it 4-1.

 

Brereton's constant running throughout was impressive and he was rewarded for his tireless display with a goal as he made it 2-0 on the day.

Ben also got an assist for his efforts when he set up Armstrong for our third goal of the afternoon.

Whilst Rothwell didn't get his name on the scoresheet, it was his delivery from the corner that set up the opener before he teed up Armstrong in the second half for our fifth goal of the day.

Ben and Adam were also named in the EFL's Team of the Week.

The full XI can be seen below:

Well done, lads!


