Rovers pair named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

The goalscorers from out win over Derby County make the cut!

1 Hour ago

Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott have both been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

The duo did the damage as Rovers earned a vital victory over Derby County on Friday evening.

Gallagher nodded in the equaliser for his seventh goal of the season in what was an encouraging display for the frontman.

Elliott's scorcher secured all three points for Tony Mowbray's men, with the 18-year-old taking his tally to six goals for the campaign.

The pair will be hoping for more of the same when Rovers head to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The full XI can be seen below:


Congratulations, lads!


