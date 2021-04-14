Skip to site footer
Rovers named North West Community Club of the Year

Outstanding community work rewarded with regional prize

2 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers have been recognised as one of the regional winners of the Your Move Community Club of the Year as part of the EFL’s Day of Action.

Despite the challenges of the year, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust managed to increase their community team workforce in order to respond and to continue to deliver over 40 projects.

Projects focusing on mental health, providing positive engagement opportunities for young people and ‘Rovers Connect’, designed specifically to bring people together using technology, stood out to the judges, alongside their impact locally due to the public access testing centre, self-managed by the club’s Community Organisation team.

Named as one of only six clubs who picked up the award, Rovers will receive their prize at a special virtual EFL Community Awards event on Wednesday 28th April.

The overall winner of both awards will be announced at the EFL Awards, broadcast live on Sky Sports Football on Thursday 29th April at 7.30pm.

It is the third time in six years that the Community Trust has been praised for their work at this level, having also received the same accolades in 2015 and 2018, showing the consistency and excellence of our charity’s work over a sustained period.

The ongoing work highlights the power of football as a force for good in a year when communities have needed them most.

During the pandemic, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has provided critical support to the communities they serve, from delivering important food parcels to those most at risk to helping people who are isolated and suffering from loneliness.

For more information regarding the 2021 EFL Awards, please visit www.efl.com, or to learn more about the work of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, please head to www.brfctrust.co.uk.


