Rovers learn FA Cup opponents

The Blues will play a National League side in round four of the competition

2 Hours ago

Rovers have been drawn to face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Fourth Round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The fixture against the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands outfit is scheduled to take place on Sunday 18 April, kick-off time to be confirmed.

Wolves reached this stage of the competition by beating Stourbridge Town in round one ahead of knocking out third tier Nottingham Forest, winning 6-5 on penalties.

Another National League South opponent were seen off in the third round as Wanderers defeated Watford 4-1 on Sunday.

More to follow…


