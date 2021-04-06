Rothwell set for scan

Tony Mowbray is hoping there will be positive news on the condition of Joe Rothwell, who will go for a scan following an injury picked up against AFC Bournemouth on Monday.

The playmaker was forced off midway through the first-half against the Cherries, with Lewis Holtby coming on to replace him in midfield.

Mowbray is hopeful that the 26-year-old won't be out long-term having been taken off the field following an innocuous challenge early on in the contest.

But the boss will be anxiously waiting on results of Rothwell's condition, with a trip to Cardiff City on the horizon this weekend.

“I think Joe’s felt something behind his knee," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody at this stage of the season to have these sort of injuries.

“We’ll wait and see with Joe. He’ll go for a scan and we’ll see how long he’ll be out for.

“At this stage, I can’t put a time on it.”