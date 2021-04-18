Report: Wolves Women 2-5 Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies progressed into the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round with a 5-2 victory over Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues made three changes from the side that were defeated 1-0 by Coventry United two weeks ago with Charlotte Newsham, Maria Edwards and Emma Doyle coming into the side.

Rovers were disrupted by travel issues which set the kick-off time back 55 minutes, but it meant the team arrived with little time to prepare.

And after a cagey opening with both sides battling for possession, it was the hosts who gained an early advantage.

Ali Miller beat the offside trap and calmly slotted the ball beyond ‘keeper Alex Brooks to break the deadlock, capitalising on Rovers’ lack of pre-game preparation.

The Blues were level on 26 minutes, however, when Elise Hughes fired the ball into Edwards, and she flicked it over the defender’s head before slotting it home with her left foot.

Natasha Fenton almost had a second immediately after, firing narrowly over the bar from distance, while at the other end Lowri Walker cut inside and found Brooks equal to her low shot.

The visitors took the lead thanks to an emphatic finish from Saffron Jordan, who hammered the ball in off the crossbar from range just before the break.

There was still time for Edwards to drive at the Wolves defence before clipping the bar with her fiercely hit strike moments ahead of the interval.

Rovers looked in full control and there was some good build up by Natasha Fenton to find Hughes, who saw her first-time effort beaten away by Becky Thomas in the first action of the second half.

Fenton then went for goal herself, driving forward through midfield, evading a challenge and striking onto the roof of the net.

Hughes would get her goal on 55 minutes as Walters’ excellent free kick crashed off the bar and Hughes was there to prod it home, although the forward had to be replaced due to an injury sustained in the process.

Just when the game looked to be comfortable, Wolves were handed a lifeline. Walker capitalised on a defensive error to tap in and make it 3-2.

The Wolves midfielder was in the mood for more, but her deflected effort was comfortable for Brooks to deal with moments later.

Rovers regained their two-goal cushion when Walters got past Walker and was brought down just inside the box. The Wales international stepped up and smashed the spot-kick into the net.

Four minutes later, Walters had her second of the afternoon - and what a goal it was - with the forward crashing a free-kick in from all of 30 yards out to net her fifth goal of the season.

Rovers hunted for a sixth late on when Fenton’s first-time effort flew over the bar but had to settle for five and a place in the next round, where they will be at home to Charlton Athletic.

The Blues return to FA Women’s Championship action on Sunday 25 April, facing London Bees at The Hive Stadium, 2pm kick-off.

ROVERS: Brooks; Fletcher, McDonald, Richards, Newsham (Jukes 64); Fenton, Doyle (Dean 90); Edwards, Jordan (c); Hughes (Hodgson 57).

Unused subs: Bradley, Richards, Embley, Boydell, Montgomery.

Referee: Richard Eley

HT: 1-2

Photo Credit: Wolves.